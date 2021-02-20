OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Apply Online for 22 Scientific Officer Posts @opsc.gov.in

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the post of Scientific Officer in the State Forensic Science Service Organisation under the Home Department. Interested and Willing candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode at opsc.gov.in from 4 March 2021 to 5 April 2021.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 4 March 2021

Last date for submission of online application: 5 April 2021

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Scientific Officer in the State Forensic Science Service Organisation under Home Department - 22 Posts

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: A candidate must possess a Master’s Degree from a recognized University in the subject mentioned against the respective Divisions/Disciplines with an aggregate of 60% Marks.

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per govt. Norms)

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of Career Marking and Interview. The number of candidates to be shortlisted/called for document verification based on data provided by the candidates in the online application form. After due process of verification & scrutiny, the number of candidates that shall be called for the Viva Voce Test (Interview).

Download OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Apply online - to active soon

Official Website

How to apply for OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply online from 4 March 2021 to 5 April 2021 at opsc.gov.in. Candidates are required to take a printout of the finally submitted online registration/re-registration and finally submitted online application forms and put his/her signature under the declaration for submission to OPSC along with copies of requisite certificate & documents as and when asked.

OPSC Group B Recruitment 2021 Exam Fee