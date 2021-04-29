OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Check Details

OPSC Medical Officer DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the document verification schedule for the Medical Officer post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21 on its official website.

All those candidates who have qualified for the Medical Officer Post document verification round can check the details schedule available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released, Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) will conduct the document verification for Medical Officer post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21 from 06 May 2021 onwards.

As per the notification released, a total of 1491 candidates whose roll number has been given in the short notification who appeared in the CBRT held on 28 April 2021 will have to appear for the document verification round for Medical Officer post against Advt. No.09 of 2020-21.

Candidates can check the details dv schedule available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for OPSC DV Schedule 2021for Medical Officer Post

How to Download: OPSC DV Schedule 2021for Medical Officer Post



Go to official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) i.e. www.opsc.gov.in

Go to the What's New Section available on the home page.

Click on the link "OPSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Medical Officer Post" on the home page.

Download OPSC CBRT Exam Date 2021 Notification and save the same for your future reference.