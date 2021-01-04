OPSC Civil Service Exam 2020-21: Notification Released for Odisha 392 Group A and Group B Posts @opsc.gov.in, Apply Online from 12 Jan

OPSC Civil Service Recruitment Exam 2020-21:Odisha Public Service Commission has released the recruitment notification for admission to the Odisha Civil Service Exam 2020 for recruitment to the posts and services under Odisha Civil Services. OPSC Civil Service Registration Link is available from 12 January 2021 on official website opsc.gov.in. Eligible and interested candidates can apply for Odisha Civil Service Recruitment 2021 on or before 18 February 2021 on www.opsconline.gov.in.

The commission is conducting OPSC Civil Service Preliminary Examination 2020 for 392 (Group A and Group B). Candidates can check more details OPSC Recruitment 2021 such as vacancies, qualification, age limit and other details below:

Notification Details

Advertisement Number - 07 of 2020-21

Important Dates

Starting Date of Submitting Online Application - 12 January 2021

Last Date of Submission of Online Application -18 February 2021

Last Date for Receipt of Examination Fee - 11 February 2020

Date of Objective Type Preliminary Examination - 24 December 2017 (Friday)

OPSC Civil Service Exam Vacancy Details

Civil Service Examination Posts - 392

Category 1

Odisha Administrative Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 137 Posts

Odisha Police Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 06 Posts

Odisha Finance Service, Group-A (Junior Branch) - 104 Posts

Category 2

Odisha Cooperative Service, (Group-B) - 08 Posts

Odisha Revenue Service (Group-B) - 74 Posts

Odisha Taxation and Accounts Service(Group-B) - 63 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for OPSC Civil Service Examination 2021

Educational Qualification and Experience:

OPSC Civil Service Posts - Candidates should possess Bachelor's degree from any university incorporated by an act of the central or a state legislature in India.

He/She must be able to read, write and speak Odia.

Age Limit:

21 to 32 years

Selection Procedure for OPSC Civil Service Recruitment 2021

Selection will be based on the 3 successive stages i.e :

Objective Type Civil Service Preliminary Examination (400 Marks)

Main Examination (2600 Marks)

Interview (250 Marks)

OPSC Civil Service Exam Pattern:

The exam will be consists of two paper:

General Studies - Paper 1: 200 Marks

General Studies - Paper 2: 200 Marks

How to Apply for OPSC Civil Service Examination 2021 ?

Eligible candidates can apply online to the posts through official website www.opsconline.gov.in from 12 January to 18 February 2021 till 11:59 PM

OPSC Civil Service Examination Fee:

Rs 500/- (No Fee for SC/ST of Odisha and persons with more than 40 per cent disability are exempted from the payment of the fee.).

OPSC Civil Service Examination 2021 Notification PDF



OPSC Website