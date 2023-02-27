OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023 Postponed @www.opsc.gov.in: Check Latest Update

Odisha PSC has released the interview postponement notice for PGT (Commerce) posts on its official website-opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Interview Schedule 2023 Postponement Notice: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the interview postponement notice for Post Graduate Teacher (Commerce) posts on its official website. Commission was to conduct the interview for the above posts from 28 February 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear in the interview round for the Post Graduate Teachers (Commerce) post can check the detailed postponement notice from the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) -opsc.gov.in.

It is noted that OPSC was to conduct the interview for the Post Graduate Teachers (Commerce) post against Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 from 28.02.2023 to 04.03.2023.

According to the short notice released, Commission has postponed the interview schedule for the above post due to some unavoidable circumstances.

OPSC Post Graduate Teacher Recruitment 2023: Details

Event Details Post Name Post Graduate Teachers Faculty Commerce Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22 Interview Schedule From 28 Feb to 04 March 2023 Status Postponed





The short notice further says," The Interview for Recruitment to the Posts of Post Graduate Teachers (Commerce) (Advt. No. 24 of 2021-22), scheduled from 28.02.2023 to 04.03.2023 has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Further dates will be intimated in this website as well as through Notice in the Newspaper."

