OPSC Recruitment 2020 for 92 Insurance Medical Officer Posts, Apply @opsconline.gov.in

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has invited applications for the post of Insurance Medical Officer. Eligible candidates can apply to the OPSC Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment post through OPSC official website www.opsc.gov.in from 30 June to 30 July 2020. However, the last for fee submission is 06 August 2020.

Notification Details

Advertisement No. : 02 of 2020-21

Important Dates

Opening Date of Application Submission : 30 June 2020

Last Date of Application Submission : 30 July 2020

Last Date for Fee Submission : 06 August 2020

OPSC Vacancy Details

Insurance Medical Officer - 92 Posts

Eligibility Criteria for Medical Officer Job

MBBS Degree or equivalent from a MCI recognised University/Institute.

Must have a valid registration certificate under the Odisha Medical Regulation Rules 1965.

Age Limit:

21-32 Years (Age Relaxation for SC/ST/SEBC/PWD/Women/Ex-Serviceman as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Criteria for OPSC Insurance Medical Officer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of written test

How to Apply for OPSC Insurance Medical Officer Jobs 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for the posts through the OPSC’s Website www.opsconline.gov.in from 30 June to 30 July 2020.

OPSC Insurance Medical Officer Recruitment Notification