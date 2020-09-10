OPSC Result 2020 Out for Lecturer Group A Posts for Commerce @opsc.gov.in, Check Document Verification Details

OPSC Result 2020 for Lecturer Commerce: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the List of Shortlisted Candidates for Lecturer Group A Commerce Subjects and Digital Document Verification details on its official website. All the candidates who have shortlisted for the Document Verification round for the Lecturer Commerce subjects can check the details on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Public Service Commission, the list of shortlisted candidates for the Lecture in Commerce Group A of Odisha Education Service (College Branch) pursuant to Advt no.18 of 2019-20 has been released on its official website.

All such candidates shortlisted for the Lecturer Commerce Posts are required to upload their scan copy of their original certificate, mark sheet and other documents in the website of commission i.e. www.opsc.gov.in.Candidates can upload their certificates through the link to be available within the 15 days from the issue of this notice for digital verification of their documents. Candidates can check the list of documents as mentioned in the short notification to be submitted ot Commission for DV round.

Candidates who have shortlisted for the Document Verification round for Lecturer Posts for Commerce Subjects can check the notification available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

