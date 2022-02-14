OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 (Out) for Ayurvedic Medical Officer Post @opsc.gov.in, Download PDF

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the final result for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer post on its official website- opsc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 Download: Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the final select list for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer post on 14 February 2022 on its official website. All such candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer against Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22 can check the OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 available on the official website of Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) - opsc.gov.in.

You can download the OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 Check Steps

Go to official website of OPSC -opsc.gov.in Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on the link "Recommendation Notice- Recruitment to the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer(Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22)" on the home page. You will get the PDF of the OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 in a new window. Download OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 and save the same for your future reference.

Candidates who have appeared in the various round of selection process for the Ayurvedic Medical Officer against Advt. No. 02 of 2021-22 can download directly the OPSC AMO Final Result 2022 from the link given below.

Earlier OPSC had released the recruitment notification to recruit the 180 Ayurvedic Medical Officer post in Group B rank of the State under Health and Family Welfare Department.

It is noted that Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) had conducted the document verification for the Post of Ayurvedic Medical Officer from -04 to 10 January 2021 for successfully qualified candidates in the written exam.