OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021: 280 Vacancies, Apply Online @apprenticeshipindia.org

OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has invited applications for recruitment to the ITI Apprentice on repo.optcl.co.in. Interested and eligible candidates can apply OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 on or before 18 June 2021.

OPTCL Apprentice Notification was published in the month of February 2021. The last date of receipt of applications mentioned in the aforesaid advertisement is hereby extended to 18 June 2021 (5:30 PM), owing to ongoing COVID-19 pandemic scenario.

OPTCL Apprentice Notification

OPTCL Apprentice Online Application Link

OPTCL Apprentice Addendum

Important Dates

Last Date of Application - 18 June 2021 upto 05:30 PM

OPTCL Apprentice Vacancy Details

ITI Apprentice - 280 Posts

Electrician - 240

Electronics Mechanic - 40 [Andhra Pradesh]

OPTCL Apprentice Stipend:

Rs.7000

OPTCL Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

A certificate in vocational Course in Electrician trade/Electronics Mechanic trade involving two years of study after the completion of the secondary stage of school education recognized by the All India Council for Technical education.

A sandwich course student who is undergoing training in order that he may hold a certificate mentioned above.

OPTCL Apprentice Age Limit - as per apprenticeship rules

Not less than 14 years

Selection Process for OPTCL Apprentice Posts

The candidates will be selected on the basis of marks secured in the ITI in the order of merit subject to satisfactory verification of the documents. The final selection list would be prepared according to categories i.e. General/ SEBC/ SC / ST after conducting documents verification by OPTCL

How to Apply OPTCL Apprentice Recruitment 2021 ?

Eligible candidates have to register in the online web portal of Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship (MSDE) i.e www.apprenticeshipindia.org and get the Registration number.

They have to update their profile by uploading SSC, D, Qualification, Category, PWD documents and Aadhar Number etc. In the same portal they have to apply for apprenticeship opportunity in ODISHA POWER TRANSMISSION CORPORATION LIMITED - ODISHA.