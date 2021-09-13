OPTCL Recruitment 2021 for 200 Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee Posts, Apply Online from 14 Sept onwards

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification Released at optcl.co.in for 200 Vacancies. Check application process, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited (OPTCL) has released a notification for recruitment to the various posts of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainee on contract basis. All interested candidates can submit applications through the online mode from 14 September 2021 onwards. The link to the online application can be accessed by scrolling down.

This recruitment is being done to recruit 200 vacancies. The candidates can check important dates, qualification, experience, selection criteria and all other related information regarding the notification below.



Important Dates:

Commencement date of online application submission: 14 September 2021

Last date for submission of online application submission: 14 October 2021

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Vacancy Details

Total number of vacancies - 200 Posts

UR - 101 Posts

SEBC - 22 Posts

SC - 32 Posts

ST - 45 Posts

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: HSC pass from recognized Board or equivalent and ITI Certificate in Electrician Trade from NCVT with minimum 60% marks for General & SEBC candidates and 50% for SC/ST/PWD candidates.

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Age Limit - 18 to 32 years

Download OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Selection Criteria

The selection process involves Computer Based Test (CBT) and Skill Test and Career Marking.

OPTCL Recruitment 2021 Exam Pattern

Multiple Choice Questions (MCQs), out of which Subject Knowledge (80%), Numerical/ GK & Reasoning (10%) & English Knowledge (10%). The CBT will be of Three (3) hours duration. There shall be no negative marking. Candidates who qualify in CBT and shortlisted, shall be called for Skill Test in 1:3 ratio in each category.

How to apply for OPTCL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates can apply to the posts through the online mode on or before 14 October 2021. After the submission of the application, the candidates can take a printout of the take a printout of the application for future reference.