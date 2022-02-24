Ordnance Factory Chanda Apprentice 2022 Notification Released on ofb.gov.in, 36 Vacancies Notified

OFC Apprentice 2022 Notification: Ordnance Factory Chanda (OFC) has released a notification for recruitment to the post of Graduate Apprentice & Technician Apprentice. Candidates holding a graduation/diploma in the concerned subject can submit applications through the online mode on or before 31 March 2022. A total of 36 vacancies will be recruited through this recruitment process in the Mechanical, Electrical & Civil Department. Candidates can check educational qualification, experience, selection criteria, and other details here.

Important Dates:

Notification Release Date: 11 February 2022

Last date for submission of application: 31 March 2022

Ordnance Factory Chanda Apprentice 2022 Vacancy Details

Name of the Post No of Vacancies Graduate Apprentice 6 Posts Technician Apprentice 30 posts Total 36 Posts

Ordnance Factory Chanda Apprentice Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification:

The candidates must be Passsed Final year Degree/Diploma in Engineering/Technology awarded by a saturatory University. The candidate should not have training or job experience of a period of one year or more after attainment of the qualification. The candidate should not have completed more than 3 years after obtaining the Degree/Diploma.

Ordnance Factory Chanda Apprentice Age Limit

The minimum age of the candidate must be 14 years. There is no upper age limit.

Ordnance Factory Chanda Apprentice Stipend

Graduate Apprentice - Rs. 9000/- per month

Technician Apprentice - Rs. 8000/- per month

How to apply for Ordnance Factory Chanda Apprentice Recruitment 2022?

Interested candidates who fulfill the above eligibility criteria may apply for Graduate Apprentice/Technician Apprentice by 31 March 2022. No applications will be considered after the due date. The candidates can download the application form from the official website.