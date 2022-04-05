OSSC AFDO Admit Card 2019 To Release On Apr 08 @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule Here

OSSC has released the notice regarding the OSSC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer on its official website. Check details here.

OSSC AFDO DV Admit Card/DV 2019 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the OSSC DV Admit Card/Schedule 2022 for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant -2019.

All those candidates who have qualified successfully for the document verification round for the above post can download their admit card through the official website of OSSC- ossc.gov.in, once is it uploaded.

It is noted that OSSC is set to conduct the Certificate verification for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant -2019 on 11 April 2022.

Candidates shortlisted for the document verification round for the Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant -2019 against advertisement no. 1770/OSSC dated 29.03.2022 should note that Commission will upload the Document Verification Admit Card on its official website on 08 April 2022.

Candidates can download their OSSC AFDO DV Admit Card 2019 from 08 April 2022 with the link available in "What's New" of the Home Page of the official website-www.ossc.gov.in. In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including User-Id and password on the official website.

Candidates will get the details of the certificate verification including the scheduled date & time on the Admit Card.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Bio-Data-cum-Attestation Form on its official website. Candidates will have to bring all the essential documents during the document verification round as mentioned in the notification.

You can download the OSSC AFDO DV Admit Card/DV 2019 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC AFDO DV Admit Card/DV 2019 Update Check Steps