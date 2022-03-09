OSSC Mains Answer Key 2022 Released for AFDO & Sr. Lab Assistant @ossc.gov.in, Raise Objections Till March 12

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC AFDO Mains Answer Key on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check raising objection link here.

OSSC AFDO Mains Answer Key 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC AFDO Mains Answer Key 2022 for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant -2019 on its website. All such candidates who have i the mains exam for the above posts can download OSSC AFDO Mains Answer Key 2022 through the official website of OSSC.i.e. ossc.gov.in.



You can download the OSSC AFDO Mains Answer Key 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC AFDO Mains Answer Key 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-www.ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination for the post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant-2019 will be held on 02.03.2022 Advertisement No.4754/OSSC dated 31.12.2019 available on the homepage.

Provide your login credentials on the link given in a new window and get the OSSC FSO Mains Answer Key 2022 link. Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

It is noted that OSSC has conducted the for the mains exam for the post of post of Assistant Fodder Development Officer & Senior Laboratory Assistant on 02 March 2022. Commission has conducted the exam through Computer Based Recruitment Examination. Candidates appeared in the mains exam can download the Answer Key for the said exam from the official website.

Candidates appeared in the mains exam should note that they can raise their objections, if any on the said answer key may register objection(s) using their Roll No. , Date of Birth & Name of the Post by 12 March 2022 positively.

You can raise your objections directly with the link given below.