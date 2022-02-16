OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card 2022 on 21 February @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule Here

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for Combined Auditor post on its website -ossc.gov.in. Check details here.

OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the short notice regarding the Admit Card/Exam Schedule for the post of Combined Auditor on its website -ossc.gov.in. Commission is set to conduct the Mains Exam for the the Post of Combined Auditor-2019 against Advt No-4528/OSSC from 27 February 2022 onwards.

Candidates qualified successfully for the mains exam round for Combined Auditor Post can download the OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission - www.ossc.gov.in

Go to the What's New section available on the home page.

Click on link-’Notice Regarding Main written Examination for the Post of Combined Auditor-2019[Advt No-4528/OSSC Dated 21.12.2019]’on the home page.

You will get the PDF of OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022 Update in a new window.

Download and save the OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022



Candidates appearing in the mains exam for Combined Auditor-2019 Advt No-4528/OSSC can download OSSC Admit Card from the official website or directly through the link below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Auditor Mains Admit Card/Schedule 2022

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=ossc-auditor-mains-admit-card2022.pdf

As per the short notice released, OSSC will conduct the mains exam for Combined Auditor post on 27-28 February 2022. Exam for Paper III will be held on 27 February 2022 whereas Paper II and Paper I will be conducted on 28 February 2022.

Candidates qualified for the mains round should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card on 21 February 2022 on its official website. Candidates can download the Admit Card after providing their login credentials with the link available on the official website.