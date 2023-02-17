OSSC BSSO DV Admit Card 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Block Social Security Officer Call Letter

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card for the document verification round for the post of Block Social Security Officer-ossc.gov.in.

OSSC BSSO Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the document verification round for the post of Block Social Security Officer-2022. The Commission will be conducting the certificate verification for the eligible candidates on 23/24 February 2023.

All those candidates who have qualified in the Written exam/Computer skill test round for the Block Social Security Officer-2022 can download their OSSC BSSO Admit Card 2023 from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

However you can download your OSSC BSSO Admit Card 2023 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC BSSO Admit Card 2023





To download the OSSC BSSO Admit Card 2023, you will have to provide your login credentials including Registered User Name/Mobile Number/Email and password to the link on the official website.

It is noted that OSSC had earlier conducted the written mains exam followed by the Computer Skill Test for the post of Block Social Security Officer. Now all those candidates qualified successfully in the written exam/computer skill test, will have to appear in the Document Verification round as per the selection process for the post.

OSSC will conduct the document verification on 23/24 February 2023 and candidates can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How To Download: OSSC BSSO Admit Card 2023