OSSC BSSO Result 2023 OUT: Download Result PDF, Check Cut Off & Other Details Here

The Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the OSSC BSSO Result 2023 on the official website. Check here how to download the scorecard for OSSC BSSO Result 2023, cut off, Selected Candidate’s list for Interview and Other Details.

OSSC BSSO Exam Result 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the OSSC BSSO Cut Off 2023 and scorecard for the result of the OSSC BSSO Examination for the Post of Block Social Security Officer.

Candidates who appeared for the OSSC BSSO Main Written Exam 2023 and Computer Skill Test can download their OSSC BSSOResult 2023 scorecard by clicking on OSSC BSSO Result Link available on the OSSC BSSO official website at www.ossc.gov.in and entering their Registration no./Roll no. and Date of Birth.

OSSC BSSO Cut Off 2023

The Cut off for OSSC BSSO Result 2023 has also been released by the OSSC BSSO. The Candidates can check the OSSC BSSO Cut Off 2023 from the direct link of OSSC BSSO Cut off Notification given below.

OSSC BSSO has released the scorecard for OSSC BSSO Examination 2023 held for the post of Specialist Officer. Candidates can download their scorecard for OSSC BSSOResult 2023 from the direct link given below:

Alternatively Candidates can also check the result by following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC BSSOResult 2023?

Step 1: Go to the official website of OSSC BSSO www.ossc.gov.in

Step 2: On the homepage Click on the flashing link 'List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted for appearing in the Main written examination for the post of Block Social Security Officer-2023’.

Step 3: Now a new result page will appear

Step 4: Enter your registration number/Roll no. and Date of birth

Step 5: Now click on the submit button.

Step 6: Download OSSC BSSO Result.

The Candidates must download the list and the scorecard for Interview & document verification and keep a hard copy of the result for future reference. The result released by OSSC BSSO is provisional and is subjected to document verification by the Candidates. The Candidates who have made it to the list will now be called for the document verification.