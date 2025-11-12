OSSC CGL Final Marks 2025 Released at ossc.gov.in, Check Group-B & Group-C Marks PDF - Link Here

Revised UP Board Date Sheet 2026
By Manish Kumar
Nov 12, 2025, 17:53 IST

OSSC CGL Marks 2025 has been released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)  for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE) on its official website.  You will get the download link for the result and dv details here.  

OSSC CGL Marks 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 12, 2025 has released the marks for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2024 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services. Candidates appeared in the various rounds of selection process for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha against Advt. No.1249 can download their marks after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for CGL including preliminary examination, main written examination, Mathematics Test and Computer Skill Test can download their marks from November 12 to 27, 2025.

OSSC CGL Marks 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can check their individual marks obtained by clicking on the "Result/Marks" link provided in the home page of the website www.ossc.gov.in using their User credentials. You can check the marks directly through the link given below-

OSSC CGL Marks 2025 Download Link 

OSSC CGL Marks 2025 Overview 

Features

Details

Conducting Body

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)

Advt. No. 

1249/OSSC

Name of posts 

Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2024 

Marks Status

Out

Displaying of marks

 November 12 to 27, 2025

Official Website

/www.ossc.gov.in.

How to Download OSSC CGL Marks 2025?

Candidates can download the marks after following the steps given below-
Step 1: Visit the official portal of Odisha Staff Selection Commission at https://www.ossc.gov.in/
Step 2: Go to result link Link for Sharing of Marks of Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2024 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha Advt. No.1249/OSSC dated 15.03.2024 on the home page
Step 3: Now provide your login credentials to the link.
Step 4: You will get the marks in a new window.
Step 5: You can print the results for future reference.

