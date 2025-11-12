OSSC CGL Final Marks 2025 Released at ossc.gov.in, Check Group-B & Group-C Marks PDF - Link Here

OSSC CGL Marks 2025: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on November 12, 2025 has released the marks for the Combined Graduate Level Recruitment Examination (CGLRE), 2024 for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services. Candidates appeared in the various rounds of selection process for Group-B & Group-C Posts/Services under Govt. of Odisha against Advt. No.1249 can download their marks after using their login credentials to the link at the official website of OSSC -https://www.ossc.gov.in.

Candidates who appeared in the various rounds of selection process for CGL including preliminary examination, main written examination, Mathematics Test and Computer Skill Test can download their marks from November 12 to 27, 2025.

OSSC CGL Marks 2025 Direct Link

Candidates can check their individual marks obtained by clicking on the "Result/Marks" link provided in the home page of the website www.ossc.gov.in using their User credentials. You can check the marks directly through the link given below-