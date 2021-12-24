Are you worried or stressed? Click here for Expert Advice

OSSC CGL Notification 2021 Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Vacancy, Qualification, Exam Pattern & Details Here

OSSC CGL Recruitment Notification 2021 Short Notice released at ossc.gov.in for 233 vacancies. Check  Vacancy, Qualification, Exam Pattern & Details Here. 

Created On: Dec 24, 2021 18:17 IST
OSSC CGL Notification 2021
OSSC CGL Notification 2021:  Odisha Public Service Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice for recruitment to different Group-B State Cadre Posts as 'Initial appointee’ through Combined Graduate Level Recruitment-2021 Exam. The date of activation of the Online Application for the post will be notified in the Detailed Advertisement to be published on the website "www.ossc.gov.in" shortly.

A total of 233 vacancies have been notified. The candidates are advised to go through the official notification for educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details.

Important Dates:

  • Commencement of submission of online application: to be intimated soon
  • Last date for submission of online application: to be intimated soon

OSSC CGL Notification 2021 Vacancy Details

  • Inspector of Cooperative Societies - 127 Posts
  • Auditor of Cooperative Societies - 71 Posts
  • Auditor (Directorate of Textiles, Odisha) - 6 Posts
  • Auditor (Revenue Divisional Commissioner (SD), Berhampur  - Nil
  • Inspector of Textiles - 28 Posts

OSSC CGL Notification 2021 Eligibility Criteria
Educational Qualification: The candidate applying for the post must have passed Bachelor's Degree in any discipline from any recognized University or such other educational qualification equivalent thereto from a recognized University and the candidate must have passed M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a Language subject.

OSSC CGL Notification 2021  Age Limit- 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved category candidates as per government norms)

Download OSSC CGL Notification 2021 Notification PDF Here

Apply Online - to active soon

How to apply for OSSC CGL Recruitment 2021

Interested candidates will be available to apply for the above posts at ossc.gov.in.

OSSC CGL Recruitment 2021 Application Fee

  • For Others: Rs. 200/-
  • For SC/ ST/ PWD: Nil
  • Payment mode: Online

