OSSC Recruitment 2022-23 For Steno, Typist, Storekeeper, Librarian and Others: Apply Online From Dec 22

OSSC has invited online application for the 40 Steno, Typist Post on its official website. Check OSSC Recruitment 2022 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published notice regarding the online application process for the Combined Recruitment Examination on its official website. Candidates can apply for various posts under OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022 including Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk-cum-Librarian-2022. These positions are available under various Departments of Govt. of Odisha Advt. No.7088/OSSC dated 13.12.2022.

Online application process for the OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022 will be commence from 22 December 2022. Last date for submission of online application for OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022 is 21 January 2023.

Notification Details OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 :

Advt. No.7088/OSSC

Important Date OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification:

Opening Date for Submission of Application: 22 December 2022

Closing Date for Submission of Application: 21 January 2023

Vacancy Details OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification:

Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk-cum-Librarian: 40

Eligibility Criteria OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification:

Educational Qualification

Candidates are advised to check the details notification to be released for educational qualification/age limit and other updates for the post.

How To Download: OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-https://www.ossc.gov.in/ Move to the What's New Section on the home page. Click on the link - ‘ Notice regarding ONLINE APPLICATION FORM for Combined Recruitment Examination for Junior Stenographer, Junior Typist-cum-Junior Storekeeper, Junior Storekeeper, Clerk-cum-Librarian-2022 under various Departments of Govt. of Odisha Advt. No.7088/OSSC dated 13.12.2022' available on the home page. Now you will get the PDF of the OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification in a new window. Download OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification and save the same for your future reference.

OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification

How To Apply OSSC Combined Recruitment Examination 2022-23 Notification:

Interested and eligible candidates can apply online through the official website-ossc.gov.in on or before 21 January 2023. There is not need to submit the hardcopy/and physical copy of application submitted by the candidate to the commission.