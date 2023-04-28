OSSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card 2023 Release Date Out @ossc.gov.in: Check Exam Schedule

OSSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the combined technical services recruitment exam schedule/admit card update on its official website.

The Commission will be conducting the preliminary exam for Combined Technical Services on June 04, 2023. All those candidates who have registered successfully for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment Exam-2022 can download the OSSC Combined Technical Services Admit Card/Schedule 2023 Update from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The combined technical services recruitment exam schedule/admit card update can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

It is noted that OSSC had earlier released notification for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022 (CTSRE) for various Group B State Cadre Posts. The recruitment drive was initiated to fill a total of 1225 Junior Engineer Posts in various departments in the state.

Selection for these posts was based on three stages of examination including Preliminary Examination/Main Written Examination followed by Certificate Verification. Now the Commission has decided to conduct the prelims exam for the above posts on June 04, 2023.

Exam will be held in OMR mode with a total of 150 full marks. Total duration for the exam will be 02 hour 30 minutes i.e. 150 minutes and there will be a total 150 questions. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking @0.25 mark for each wrong answer.

The Commission will upload the admit card for the above exam on May 25, 2023 on its official website. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

