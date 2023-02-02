JagranJosh Education Awards 2023. Nominations Open!

OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Date 2022-23 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Combined Technical Services Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF. 

OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Date 2022-23

OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services-2022 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the preliminary exam for Combined Technical Services-2022 from 14 February 2023 onwards. 
All such candidates who have applied for the Combined Technical Services-2022 can download the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download directly the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 also from the link given below. 

Link to Download: OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23

The written exam will be conducted from 14 to 17 February 2023 in Computer Based Recruitment Board (CBRE) mode. Candidates can download the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below. 


How To Download: OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022

  1. Visit the official website of OSSC-www.ossc.gov.in.
  2. Click on the what’s New Section available on the home page.
  3. Click on link-Preliminary exam for Combined Technical Services-2022 Advertisement No.6506/OSSC dated 02.11.2022 available on the homepage.
  4. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 .
  5. Download and save the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 for future reference.

Earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published notification for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022 (CTSRE) for 1225 Junior Engineer Posts Group B State Cadre Posts in various departments in the state. 

Combined Technical Services-2022: Important Updates

Service Combined Technical Services -2022 (CTSRE) 
Junior Engineer  1225 
Advt No IIE-120/2022-6506/OSSC
Selection Process 1.Prelims
  2.Main 
  3.Certificate Verification
Educational Qualification Diploma
Prelims Exam 14 to 17 February 2023

 

