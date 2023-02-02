OSSC CTS Prelims Exam Date 2022-23 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Combined Technical Services Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF.

OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the prelims exam schedule for the Combined Technical Services-2022 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the preliminary exam for Combined Technical Services-2022 from 14 February 2023 onwards.

All such candidates who have applied for the Combined Technical Services-2022 can download the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download directly the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 also from the link given below.

The written exam will be conducted from 14 to 17 February 2023 in Computer Based Recruitment Board (CBRE) mode. Candidates can download the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How To Download: OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022

Visit the official website of OSSC-www.ossc.gov.in. Click on the what’s New Section available on the home page. Click on link-Preliminary exam for Combined Technical Services-2022 Advertisement No.6506/OSSC dated 02.11.2022 available on the homepage. You will be redirected to a new window where you will get the PDF of the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 . Download and save the OSSC Combined Technical Services Exam Date 2022-23 for future reference.

Earlier Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has published notification for the Combined Technical Services Recruitment 2022 (CTSRE) for 1225 Junior Engineer Posts Group B State Cadre Posts in various departments in the state.

Combined Technical Services-2022: Important Updates