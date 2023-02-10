OSSC Combined Technical Services Group B Exam 2023 Postponed: Download PDF Here

OSSC Combined Technical Services (Group B) 2023 exam has been postponed. In this regard, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) released the notification on its official website.

OSSC Combined Technical Services (Group B) 2023 exam has been postponed. In this regard, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) released the notification on February 9, 2022. As per the notification, OSSC Combined Technical Services (Group B) has been postponed due to an order passed by the Orissa High Court.

The commission will soon announce the new exam dates for the OSSC Combined Technical Services Group B exam. Earlier, the exam OOSC Group B exam was scheduled to be held on February 14 to 17, 2023. The new exam dates will be announced by the commission once the judgment is done by the Orissa High Court.

OSSC Combined Technical Services (Group B) notification was announced for the recruitment of 1008 Junior Engineers (Civil) and 127 Asst Training Officers. The application for the said post was closed on December 12, 2022.

Candidates can below the official notification on OSSC Combined Technical Services (Group B) postponement from the table below.

OSSC Combined Technical Services (Group B) exam will be conducted in two stages Prelim followed by the mains exam. The prelims examination paper will have 150 multiple-choice questions of one mark each. For each correct answer, one mark will be awarded while for each incorrect response, 0.25 marks to be deducted.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission was set up in 1994 with a mandate to conduct & regulate the recruitment examination under the provision of OSSC Rules, 1993. In order to cater to the requirement of staff/employees of various Departments of Government & Heads of Department & with an ever-increasing number of OSSC conducts various competitive examinations.