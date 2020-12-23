OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Post Postponed @ossc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 Postponed: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has postponed the Document Verification Schedule for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 post on its official website. Commission was set to conduct the Document Verification for the Inspector of Supplies-2017 on 28/29 December 2020. Now all such candidates who have to appear for the DV round for Inspector of Supplies post can check the postponement notice available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in/.

As per the short notification released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Document Verification for Inspector of Supplies-2017 post scheduled on 28/29 December 2020 is postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will release the re-scheduled programme for Certificate Verification for Inspector of Supplies-2017 post in due course on its official website. Candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification for the post are advised to keep watching the official website for latest update in this regards.

All such candidates qualified for Document Verification round for Inspector of Supplies-2017 post can check the postponement notice available on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct Link for OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Post Postponement Notice





You May Read Also

Government Jobs 2020 LIVE Updates: MMRDA, TMC, TANGEDCO Jobs

APSC Recruitment 2020-21 for 92 Posts of Junior Engineer and other Post @apscrecruitment.in

Government Jobs Exams Dates 2020 LIVE Updates: Writen Exam/Interview/DV/Skill Test and all live Updates

How to Download: OSSC Document Verification Schedule 2020 for Inspector of Supplies Post Postponement Notice