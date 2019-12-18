OSSC Economic Investigator Computer Skill Test Date 2019 Announced @ ossc.gov.in

OSSC Economic Investigator Computer Skill Test Date 2019: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the Senior Economic Investigator Computer Skill Test Date on its official website. All those candidates who have to appear for the above Computer Skill Test can check the schedule on the website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -http://www.ossc.gov.in/.

According to the short notification released by the Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC), the Computer Skill Test for the Senior Economic Investigator will be conducted on 21 December 2019. The venue for the computer skill test is-Silicon Institute of Technology, Patia, Bhubaneswar.

All those candidates who have to appear in the Computer Skill Test can download their admit card from the official website from 18 December 2019 onwards. In a bid to download their admit card, candidates will have to use their login credentials including user Id and Password on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) had invited applications for 164 Senior Economic Investigator Posts against advertisement no-5466/ OSSC. Candidates having Degree in Economics or Applied Economics or Agriculture Economics or Resource Economics or Commerce or Mathematics, Sociology with Statistics were applied for these posts.

Direct Link for OSSC Economic Investigator Computer Skill Test Date 2019





OSSC Economic Investigator Computer Skill Test Date 2019 Download Process

Visit the official website of OPSC i.e- opsconline.gov.in.

Click on link-SENIOR ECONOMIC INVESTIGATOR-2015: SKILL TEST DATE TO DOWNLOAD ADMISSION LETTER FOR COMPUTER PRACTICAL SKILL TEST flashing on the homepage.

After clicking, you will get the PDF of the Exam Date Notification.

Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the schedule for future reference.

Candidates can check the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) for latest updates regarding the recruitment process for OSSC Senior Economic Investigator recruitment posts. Candidates can check also the jagranjosh.com for further latest update regarding the various Government jobs Notification/Exam Dates/Schedule /Admit Card/Result Latest Updates on its website.