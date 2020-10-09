OSSC Exam Calendar 2020 Released for October/November '20 @ossc.gov.in, Check Major Exam Schedule

OSSC Exam Calendar 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the exam calendar for all major exams to be conducted in the October/November 2020 on its official website. The commission has revised/rescheduled many major various exams to be conducted in the Month of October/November 2020. Candidates who are have applied for major Exams under OSSC Recruitment 2020 can check the latest OSSC Exam calendar on the official website of OSSC.i.e.ossc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the OSSC, commission has tentatively scheduled/re-scheduled many Exam Dates to be conducted in the month of October/November 2020. According to the exam calendar, the Certificate Verification for the Vital Statistics Cler-2016 advt no 628/OSSC will be conducted from 20 to 22 October 2020.

The Viva Voce Test for the Research Assistant Exam 2018 against advt. no. 3718/OSSC dt. 31. 12. 2018 will be conducted on 28 October 2020. On the other hand, the Viva Voce Test for the S.I. of Police, Detective Dog Squad-2017 against Advt No. 4351/OSSC dt. 26.12.2017 will be conducted on 29 October 2020.

The Viva Voce Test for CPSE-2016 against Advt No 4170/OSSC dt. 24.12.2016 will be conducted from 03 November 2020 onwards. The Main Exam for the Junior Assistant H&UD-2019 against advt no 4540/OSSC dt. 21.12.2019 will be held on 15 November 2020 and the Main exam for Junior Clerk cum Typist under (OSLSA)-2019 against advt. no 4691/OSSC dt. 30.12.2019 will be conducted on 22 November 2020.

All candidates who are part of the selection process for the above exams under OSSC can check the Revised Calendar 2020 on its official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

Direct link for OSSC Exam Calendar 2020 for October/November-2020





How to Download: OSSC Exam Calendar 2020 for October/November-2020