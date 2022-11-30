OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 (Released) at ossc.gov.in: Download Exam Schedule Here

Odisha SSC has released the tentative exam dates for all the major exams scheduled in the the month of December 2022/ January 2023 on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the tentative exam dates for all the major exams scheduled in the the month of December 2022 and January 2023. Commission has uploaded the PDF of the various modes of exams including Prelims/Mains/Skill Test/Document Verification/Typing Test and others.

Candidates who are part of various round of selection process for these posts including Laboratory Assistant, Combined Graduate Level-2021, Welfare Extension Officer-2021, Jr. Mining Officer, BSSO and others can check the OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC)-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23



According to the short notice released, the Mains written exam for the post of Investigator under the Director of Economics and Statistics will be conducted on 14 December 2022. The Mains Written exam for Laboratory Assistant under DTET, Odisha will be held on 15 December 2022.

The certificate verification for the Combined Graduate Level Examination-2021 will be held from 22 December 2022 onwards. Commission has also updated the exam scheduled which are likely to be held in the January 2023. The Mains Written exam for the BSSO-2022 will be held on 08 January 2023 and Mains Written exam for the Welfare Extension Officer will be held on 29 January 2023.

Candidates who are part of various round of selection process for various posts can download the OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download OSSC Exam Calendar 2022-23