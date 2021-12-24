OSSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 87 Sub-Inspector of Excise Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Eligibility Here

Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 87 Sub-Inspector of Excise Posts post on its official website. Check OSSC recruitment 2021 application process, age limit, qualification and other details here.

OSSC Excise Inspector Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Odisha Staff selection Commission (OSSC) has released indicative & provisional recruitment notice for the 87 Sub-Inspector of Excise Posts as Initial Appointee under Excise Commissioner, Odisha, Cuttack. Candidates willing to apply for these posts can check the indicative notification available on the official website.

In a bid to apply for OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification, candidates should have certain educational qualification including Degree in any discipline from any recognized University with additional eligibility as mentioned in the notification.

It is noted Commission has released the Indicative Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Excise Inspector against Advt. No. IIE-144/2021-4319/OSSC . You are advised to keep in touch with the official website for details advertisement for the same.

Notification Details for OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job :

Advt. No. IIE-145/2021-4319/OSSC

Date: 23-12-2021



Vacancy Details for OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Sub-Inspector of Excise: 87 Post

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Minimum Educational Qualification:

The candidate applying for the post must have passed Bachelor in any discipline or equivalent examination from any recognized University.

The candidate must have passed M.E standard/HSC examination with Odia as a language subject.

Age Limit for OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:

Must not be below 21 years and above 32 years of age as on 01.01.2021 with usual age relaxation as per rules for SC, ST, SEBC, Women, Ex-servicemen, PwD, In-service contractual

Employees.

How to Download OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- ossc.gov.in Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page. Click on link- Indicative Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021 Advt. No.4319/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021 available on the homepage. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the OSSC Sub-Inspector of Excise Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification for future reference.

