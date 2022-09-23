OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 (Announced) at ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the PET for the Sub-Inspector of Excise posts on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the list of provisionally qualified candidates in Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for the Sub-Inspector of Excise post. All those candidates appeared in the Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021 can check the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The PDF of the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 is available on the official website, however you can download the same directly with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022

https://freeebook.jagranjosh.com/free-pdf-page?file=ossc-excise-sub-inspector-pet-result-2022.pdf

All those candidates who have provisionally qualified in Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test to appear Certificate Verification for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021are able to appear for the Certificate Verification round as per the selection process for the posts.

OSSC will conduct the Certificate Verification for the provisionally qualified candidates on 26-27 September 2022. Candidates are advised to keep in touch with the official website for latest update for the Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021recruitent process.

You can download the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022

Visit to the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

Go to the What’s new section available on the home page.

Click on the link ‘ List of candidates provisionally qualified in Physical Measurement & Physical Efficiency Test to appear Certificate Verification for the post of Sub-Inspector of Excise-2021 Advt. No.4319/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021 given on its official website.

You will get the PDF of the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 in a new window.

Download the save the OSSC Excise Sub Inspector PET Result 2022 for future reference.