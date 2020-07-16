OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020: Online Application Started for Food Safety Officer Posts @ossc.gov.in

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has invited application for Food Safety Officer under Commissioner Food Safety, Odisha, Bhubaneswar. Interested candidates holding required qualification can apply through the online mode at ossc.gov.in from 16 July 2020.

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020 Online Applications will be continued till 16 August 2020 at ossc.gov.in. Application other than online mode shall not be accepted by the commission. Candidates are to be extra vigilant while filling up the online application form as there is no edit option. In this article, candidates can check eligibility, educational qualification, experience, selection criteria and other details here.

Important Dates:

Commencement of submission of online application: 16 July 2020

Last date for submission of online application: 16 August 2020

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020 Vacancy Details

Food Safety Officer - 3 Posts

OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020 Eligibility Criteria

Educational Qualification: Candidates must have passed Degree in Food Technology/Dairy Technology/Biotechnology/Oil Technology/Agricultural Science/Veterinary Science/Bio-Chemistry/Microbiology or Masters Degree in Chemistry or Degree in Medicine from AICTE. The applicant must have Odia as one of the subjects in the HSC or passed exam in Odia equivalent to ME Standard or Passed in Odia as a language subject in final exam of class 7 or passed a test in Odia in ME School School conducted by Education Department Govt. Of Odisha on the date of the application.

Age Limit - 21 to 32 years (There will be age relaxation for reserved candidates as per government norms)

How to apply for OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020

Interested candidates can apply for Food Safety Officer Posts through the online mode on or before 16 August 2020. After the submission of application, the candidates are required to take a printout of the application for future reference.

Exam Fee for OSSC FSO Recruitment 2020