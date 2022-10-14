OSSC Provisional Result 2022 (Out) for Group C Technical Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Skill Test Schedule

OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on 18 September 2022 for the Group C post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.
The PDF of the shortlisted candidates for the next round is available on the official website. However you can download the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022
Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Group C posts. Commission will be conducting the Stage II i.e. Professional Trade Test from 09 to 11 November 2022 for the Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication.
Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Group C Posts can download the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.
Process to Download: OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022
- Visit to the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the link ‘List of Candidates Provisionally Shortlisted to appear Professional Trade Test(Practical) for the Post of Group-C Technical posts under Odisha Government Press. Advertisement No.4765/OSSC given on its official website.
- You will get the PDF of the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 in a new window.
- Download and save the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 for future reference.