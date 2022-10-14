OSSC Provisional Result 2022 (Out) for Group C Technical Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Skill Test Schedule

Odisha SSC has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for Group C post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the list of provisionally selected candidates for the post of Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication. Candidates appeared in the written exam held on 18 September 2022 for the Group C post can check the list of qualified candidates available on the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The PDF of the shortlisted candidates for the next round is available on the official website. However you can download the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 directly through the link given below.

Candidates qualified in the written exam are able to appear in the Skill Test round as per the selection process for the Group C posts. Commission will be conducting the Stage II i.e. Professional Trade Test from 09 to 11 November 2022 for the Group C Technical Under Directorate of Printing, Stationery and Publication.

Candidates appeared in the written exam for the Group C Posts can download the OSSC Group C Provisional Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.



