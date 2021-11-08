OSSC JA Admit Card 2021 Out for Junior Assistants @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the DV round for Junior Assistant posts on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Check process to Download.

OSSC JA Admit Card 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification round for Junior Assistant posts against Advt. No.-4540/OSSC Dated 21.12.2019. All such candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for Junior Assistant posts under ULB-2019 can download their Admit Card from the link given on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission -ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC JA Admit Card 2021 directly from the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC JA Admit Card 2021



In a bid to download the OSSC JA Admit Card 2021 for the Document Verification, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Application Sequence No and Date of Birth on the link given on the official website.

It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Document Verification round for Junior Assistant posts against Advt. No.-4540/OSSC from 11 November 2021 onwards. Commission has also uploaded the Bio-Data-Cum-Attestation Form for Certificate verification for the Post of Junior Assistants under ULB-2019 on its official website.

All such candidates qualified for the Document Verification round for Junior Assistant posts can download their Admit Card with following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC JA Admit Card 2021