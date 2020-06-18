OSSC JE Recruitment 2020 for 260 Junior Engineer Posts, Apply Online @ossc.gov.in

OSSC Jobs 2020: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is inviting online applications for the post of Junior Engineer (JE) in Civil Engineer Discipline. The eligible candidates can apply to OSSC Recruitment 2020 on the official website i.e. ossc.gov.in from 22 June to 28 June 2020.

Earlier, OSSC had published the recruitment notification for JE Posts under Engineer in Chief (Water Resource) on 29 August 2019 for a total of 257 vacancies. Now, the vacancies have been revised to 260 as per the requisition furnished by Director of Fisheries, Odisha, Cuttack.

Also, the last date is extended from 22 June to 28 June 2019. It is to be noted the candidates who have already applied need not apply again

More details on OSSC Junior Engineer Recruitment such as educational qualification, application procedure, important dates are given below in this article.

Important Date:

Starting Date of Application: 22 June 2020

Last Date of Application: 28 June 2020

OSSC JE Vacancy Details

Junior Engineer Civil - 260 Posts

Pay Scale:

Rs. 16,880/-

Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Junior Engineer Posts

Educational Qualification:

Diploma in Civil Engineer

Age Limit:

21 to 32 Years

(Age Relaxation for SC/ST/OBC/PWD/Women, as per Govt. Rules)

Selection Procedure for OSSC Junior Engineer Posts

Selection will be done on the basis of Written Test and marks in educational degree/certificate

How to Apply for the OSSC JE Recruitment 2020

Eligible candidates can apply Online for OSSC HE Civil Recruitment through the OSSC’s Website www.ossc.gov.in from 22 June to 28 June 2020.

OSSC JE Corrigendum PDF

OSSC JE Recruitment Notification 2019-20