OSSC JLA DV Admit Card 2023 Released For Junior Laboratory Assistant Post: Check Download Link

Odisha SSC has activated the Admit Card download link for the DV round for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC JLA DV Admit Card 2023: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has activated the Admit Card download link for the document verification round for the post of Junior Laboratory Assistant -2022 on its official website. OSSC will be conducting the document verification for the Junior Laboratory Assistant post from 17 January 2023 onwards.

All those candidates who have to appear in the document verification round for the Junior Laboratory Assistant post can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Alternatively Junior Laboratory Assistant document verification Admit Card can be downloaded directly from the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC JLA DV Admit Card 2023





DV Schedule: OSSC JLA DV Admit Card 2023

The document verification for the Junior Laboratory Assistant post against Advertisement No.5883/OSSC will be conducted on 17 January 2023. The Roll Number wise schedule for the candidates with the time/verification board update is available on the official website. Candidates will have to present before the verification board in accordance with their roll number and time for the same. Candidates will have to present the essential documents/testimonials as mentioned in the notification before the verification board.

OSSC JLA DV Admit Card 2023: Process To Download