OSSC Jr Assistant Answer Key 2021 Out @ossc.gov.in: Submit Objection before 29 July

OSSC Jr Assistant Answer Key has been released by Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) on ossc.gov.in. Check Details Here

OSSC Jr Assistant Answer Key 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the answer key of online exam for the post of Junior Assistant under GA and PG (Rent) Department on its website i.e. ossc.gov.in. Candidates can download OSSC Answer Key from the official website.

The candidates also can download OSSC Junior Assistant Answer Key through the Link given below:

OSSC Jr Assistant Answer Key Download Link

Candidates intending to raise objection, if any, on the said provisional answer key may register objection using their Roll Number and Date of Birth through the link given above. The last date for submitting objection is 29 July 2021.

OSSC Jr Assistant Answer Key Notice

OSSC Jr Assistant Computer Based Recruitment Exam was held on 22 and 23 July 2021.

How to Download OSSC Jr Assistant Admit Card ?