OSSC Librarian DV Schedule 2021: Bio-Data cum Attestation Form Released @ossc.gov.in, Check Direct Link

OSSC Librarian DV Schedule 2021: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has uploaded the Bio-Data cum Attestation Form for the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian-2016 Posts on its official website. All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification round for Librarian/Assistant Librarian Posts can download their Bio-Data cum Attestation from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.



It is noted that Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) is set to conduct the Certificate/Document Verification for the post of Librarian and Asst. Librarian on 31 March 2021. Certificate/Document Verification will be conducted

at the venue-Gurukrupa Colege of Management, GET Tower, Kalarahanga, Patia, Bhubaneswr.

Computer Skill Test for the Librarian/Asst. Librarian Post will be conducted on 31 March 2021 at the venue Gurukrupa Colege of Management, GET Tower, Kalarahanga, Patia, Bhubaneswar for whicb reporting time is 2.00 P.M.

All such candidates who have to appear for the Computer Skill Test/Certificate Verification for the Librarian/Assistant Librarian-2016 can download the Bio-data-cum Attestation Form from the official website. You can download the same from the direct link given below.



