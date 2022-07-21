OSSC PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) for Civil Defence Instructor & Others @ossc.gov.in, Check Process to Download

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card for the Physical Measurement Test for the Civil Defence Instructor post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link here.

All those candidates qualified in the written test for the Civil Defence Instructor/Senior Store Inspector post are able to appear for the Physical Measurement & Physical Test scheduled on 24 July 2022.

In a bid to download the Admit Card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No./Email Id and Password to the link given on official website.

You can download the OSSC PET Admit Card 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC PET Admit Card 2022 Update Steps Here