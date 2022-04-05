OSSC Provisional Result 2019 Out for Physical Education Teacher Post @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

OSSC has declared the provisional result for the Physical Education Teacher Post on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check document verification schedule.

OSSC Provisional Result 2019 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has declared the provisional result for the Physical Education Teacher Post on its official website. Commission has also released the document verification schedule for the qualified candidates for the Physical Education Teacher Post.

How to Download OSSC Provisional Result 2019 Check Steps