OSSC Provisional Result 2022 Out for Electrician Grade II Post @ossc.gov.in, Check DV Schedule

OSSC Provisional Result 2022 Download: Osisha Staff Selection Commission has released the list of shortlisted candidates for documents verification round for the post of Electrician Grade II. Selection has been done on the basis of the performance of candidates in the written examination for the Electrician Grade II post.



All such candidates who have appeared in the written examination for the Electrician Grade II post against Advt No.4224/OSSC dtd.26.12.2016 can check the OSSC Electrician Result 2022 available on the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission-ossc.gov.in.

Candidates can download the details OSSC Electrician Result 2022 from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Electrician Result 2022 Check Steps

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission i.e -ossc.gov.in. Go to the What's New Section available on the home page. Click on link- Shortlisting of candidates for certificate verification for the post of ELECTRICIAN GRADE-II[Advt No.4224/OSSC dtd.26.12.2016] available on the homepage. Click on the Link and you will get the PDF of the OSSC Electrician Result 2022 in a new window. Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has also published the schedule for the documents verification round for the Electrician Post. Commission will conduct the documents verification for the qualified candidates on 7/8 February 2022.

All such candidates who have qualified for the certificate verification round for the Electrician Post will have to carry the essential documents as mentioned in the notification during the documents verification schedule.