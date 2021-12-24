OSSC Recruitment 2021-22: Apply for 54 Technical Assistant Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Application Process

OSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: Odisha Staffction Commission (OSSC) has invited online application for the 54 Technical Assistant post under Director of Textile, Orissa.
Candidates applying for these posts should have certain educational qualification I.e.HSC pass with additional qualification as mentioned in the notification.
Applying candidates should note that Commission has released the Indicative Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant-2021 under Director of Textiles, Odisha, Bhubaneswar Advt. No.4313/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021on its official website. They are advised to keep in touch with the official website for details advertisement for the same.
Notification Details for OSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021-22 Job :C
Advt No. IIE-131.2021-4313/OSSC
Date: 23-12-2021
Vacancy Details for OSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Technical Assistant Post: 54
Eligibility Criteria for OSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification:
Educational Qualification
Applying candidates should have HSC pass with a certificate of completion of training in PMF/Handloom Weaving from Institute of Handloom, Weaving and Design Khordha. The candidate must have passes ME Standard/HSC examination with Odiya as a subject.
How to Download OSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification: PDF
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- www.ossc.gov.in
- Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page.
- Click on link- Indicative Advertisement for recruitment to the post of Technical Assistant-2021 under Director of Textiles, Odisha, Bhubaneswar Advt. No.4313/OSSC Dtd.23.12.2021available on the homepage.
- Candidates are required to download and take a printout of the OSSC Technical Assistant Recruitment 2021-22 Job Notification for future reference.
OSSC Recruitment 2021-22: PDF