OSSC DV Schedule 2021 Released for Staff Nurse and FDO Post @ossc.gov.in, Check Detail here

OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the detail Document Verification for the post Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist; X Ray Technician & ECG Technician-2019. Commission has also released the detail interview schedule for the Asst. Fodder Development Officer-2015 posts.

Now all such candidates who have qualified for the Certificate verification/interview round for these posts can download OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021 from the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) -ossc.gov.in.

In a bid to download the OSSC BSSO DV/Interview Schedule 2021 after following the steps given below from the official website.

Process to Download: OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021

Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission- www.ossc.gov.i Go to the Whats News Section available on the home page. Click on link- Notice Regarding Certificate Verification of Staff Nurse etc-2019 & Viva-Voce Test of Assistant fodder Development officer etc-2015 available on the homepage. You will get the PDF of the OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021 in a new window. You can download and save the OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021 for your future reference.

Alternatively you can download the OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021 directly also with the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC DV/Interview Schedule 2021

According to the short notification released, Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) will conduct the document verification for the post of Staff Nurse, ANM, Pharmacist, X Ray Technician &ECG Technician-2019 on 27/28 December 2021.

All such candidates who have qualified for the certificate verification round for these posts should note that Admit Card for the certificate round will be available on the 23 December 2021 on its official website.

Again, Commission has also released the interview schedule for the post of Asst. Fodder Development Officer-2015 against Advt No-4052/OSSC which will be held on 30 December 2021. Candidates who have qualified for the interview round for the Asst. Fodder Development Officer should note that Admit Card for the interview round will be available on the official website on 27 December 2021.



Candidates should note that they will have to download their Admission Letter for the above exams with the link provided in What's New of the Home Page after providing their login credentials including User Id and Password (Application No. is the User Id and Date Birth is the password) with the link available on the official website.