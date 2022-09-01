OSSC SI Exam Admit Card 2022 (Out) at ossc.gov.in, Check Traffic Sub Inspector Hall Ticket Download Link

Odisha SSC has released the Admit Card for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check download link here.

OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the written exam for the post of Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 on its official website. OSSC is to conduct the written exam for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 under State Transport Authority (STA) from 09 September 2022 onwards.

Candidates who have to appear in the written exam for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 post can download their admit card from the official website -ossc.gov.in.

However you can download the OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic Admit Card 2022 directly through the link given below.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic Admit Card 2022





Commission will conduct the written exam for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 under State Transport Authority (STA) on 09-10 September 2022. Earlier the exam was scheduled on 21 August 2022 but was rescheduled on 09-10 September 2022.

Candidates qualified successfully for the Sub-Inspector of Traffic-2021 exam can download their admit card from the link available on the official website. In a bid to download the OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic Admit Card 2022, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile Number/Email and Password to the link given on the home page.

You can download the OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic Admit Card 2022 through the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSC Sub-Inspector of Traffic Admit Card 2022