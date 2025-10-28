AP TET Notification 2025 Released at aptetv2.apcfss.in, Direct link to Download AP DSC PDF, Exam Dates here

IB SA Admit Card 2025 Download Link
By Manish Kumar
Oct 28, 2025, 11:48 IST

 AP TET Notification 2025 has been released by the Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh for the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (APTET) 2025 at the new websites- tet2dsc.apcfss.in and aptetv2.apcfss.in. Check all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, exam details and others here.

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the detailed recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) on its official website. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test- October-2025 is the gateway for the Teachers jobs in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, A.P. Model Schools, A.P. Residential Schools, all Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private Unaided Schools etc., under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.

The detailed notification will consist of all details of events including online registration dates, exam date, mock test date, admit card release date, answer key release date and others.

The AP TET 2025 detailed notification will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, exam details and other details. You can download the AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf through the official website at aptetv2.apcfss.in.

APTET Notification 2025

The detailed notification regarding the APTET exam is available on the official website which will provide you all the crucial details. It contains crucial details including important dates, syllabus, exam pattern, and others which will provide you help in filling the online application and justify your eligibility for the same. The AP TET notification 2025 PDF download file is shared below-

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification Download Link

AP TET 2025: Important Dates

The AP TET 2025 Notification will provide you all the crucial dates for the  Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025). The detailed notification will consist of all details of events including online registration dates, exam date, mock test date, admit card release date, answer key release date and others. Once released, the online application link will be made active for fulfilling the registration process for these posts. You can visit the official website and apply online after following the guidelines given in the notification.

Starting of online application October 24, 2025
Last date of application November 11, 2025
Mock test November 25, 2025
AP TET hall ticket December 03, 2025
AP TET exam dates

December 10, 2025 onwards
Answer key January 02, 2026
Receiving of Objections on Initial Answer Key January 02 to 09, 2026
Final answer key January 13, 2026
Results declaration

AP TET Vacancy 2025 Overview

The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) exam is a gate way to decide the teaching jobs in different schools under state government. You can get the overview of the Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET) 2025 given below-

Organization     Andhra Pradesh, Department of School Education 
Post Name     Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) 
Notification Status  Out
Official Website    https://aptetv2.apcfss.in/
Category     Govt Jobs

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Steps to Apply

Candidates can fill out the application on the official website after following the steps given below-

  • Step 1: Visit to the official website https://aptet.apcfss.in.
  • Step 2: Click on the link AP TET recruitment 2025 on the homepage.
  • Step 3: Provide the required details.
  • Step 4: Submit the application form.
  • Step 5: Submit the required documents.
  • Step 6:  Please keep the printout of the same for future reference.  

