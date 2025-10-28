AP TET Notification 2025 Released at aptetv2.apcfss.in, Direct link to Download AP DSC PDF, Exam Dates here

AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification: The Department of School Education, Government of Andhra Pradesh, has released the detailed recruitment notification for Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test (AP TET 2025) on its official website. The Andhra Pradesh Teacher Eligibility Test- October-2025 is the gateway for the Teachers jobs in State Government, Mandal Parishad, Zilla Parishad, Municipality, A.P. Model Schools, A.P. Residential Schools, all Welfare Society Schools, Private Aided Schools and Private Unaided Schools etc., under the control of Andhra Pradesh State for classes I to VIII.

The detailed notification will consist of all details of events including online registration dates, exam date, mock test date, admit card release date, answer key release date and others.

The AP TET 2025 detailed notification will provide you with all the crucial details including eligibility, age limit, application and selection process, exam details and other details. You can download the AP TET Recruitment 2025 Notification pdf through the official website at aptetv2.apcfss.in.