OSSC Technical Assistant DV Admit Card 2021 (Released)@ossc.gov.in, Check Download Link

OSSC Technical Assistant DV Admit Card 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the Admit Card for the certificate verification round for the Technical Assistant 2021 on its official website. The document verification for the post of Technical Assistant is scheduled on 03 September 2022.

Direct Link to Download: OSSC Technical Assistant DV Admit Card 2021





The details OSSC Technical Assistant DV Schedule is available on the official website. Candidates are required to appear for their document verification as per their Roll Number given on the schedule with the Admit available on the official website.

In a bid to download the admit card, candidates will have to provide their login credentials including Registered Username/Mobile No/Email and password to the link available on the official website.

How to Download OSSC Technical Assistant DV Admit Card 2021