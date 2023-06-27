OSSC Admit Card 2023 Out for Staff Nurse, Pharmacist & Others: Check Download Link

OSSC Admit Card 2023: Odisha SSC has released the admit card for various posts including staff nurse and others on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check the download link.

OSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2023: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for various posts including staff nurse, pharmacist, junior lab technician, X-ray technician and others on its official website. The Commission has earlier released the job notification for the recruitment of these posts under the Directorate of ESI Scheme.

The Commission will be conducting the written prelims exam for these posts on July 02, 2023. All those candidates who have applied successfully for these posts can download their admit card from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, Commission will be conducting the written prelims exam for these Technical posts on 02 July 2023 in a single sitting using the Optical Mark Recognition (OMR) mode. The prelims written exam will be conducted in multiple-choice question mode and there will be a negative marking in the exam under which there will be a penalty for each wrong answer, with a deduction of 1/4 of the total marks.

OSSC Staff Nurse Admit Card 2023 Login Credentials

Candidates who have to apply for these posts can download their admit card from the official website after providing their login credentials to the link on the official website. You can retrieve your essential login credentials from the data provided by you during the submission of the application.

