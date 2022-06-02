OSSC Weaving Supervisor Mains Admit Card 2022 To Release on June 08 @ossc.gov.in, Check Exam Schedule

Odisha SSC has released the short notice regarding the releasing of Mains Admit Card for the Weaving Supervisor -2019 Post on its official website- ossc.gov.in. Check Download link.

OSSC Weaving Supervisor Mains Admit Card 2022 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the short notice regarding the releasing of Mains Admit Card for the Weaving Supervisor -2019 Post. Commission will release the Weaving Supervisor Mains Admit Card 2022 on 08 June 2022 on its official website. Commission is set to conduct the mains written exam for the Weaving Supervisior-2019 Post on 18 June 2022.

Those who have successfully qualified for the mains exam round can download the OSSC Weaving Supervisor Mains Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

According to the short notice released, the mains written exam for the Weaving Supervisor -2019 post will be held on 18 June 2022 in two sittings. Exam will be conducted through Computer Based Recruitment Examination mode.

Paper I for the Composite Paper will held for 100 marks and there will be 100 questions. The duration for Paper I will be One hour and there will be no negative marking.

Paper II will be Technical Paper which consists of 100 questions and duration for this paper will be 90 minute. Candidates should note that there will be negative marking for Paper II @0.25 marks per each wrong answer.

Concerned candidates should note that Commission will upload the Admit Card on 08 June 2022 on its official website. You can download the same after providing your login credentials with the link available on the official website.

You can download the OSSC Weaving Supervisor Mains Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022 Update from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download OSSC Weaving Supervisor Mains Admit Card/Exam Schedule 2022