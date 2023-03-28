OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 Out @ossc.gov.in: Download Welfare Extension Officer Hall Ticket

Odisha SSC has released the admit card for the interview/document verification round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer on its official website-ossc.gov.in. Check download link.

OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released the admit card for the interview/document verification round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer. Commission will be conducting the interview/document verification for the Welfare Extension Officer post -2021 from 04 April 2023 onwards.

The downloading link for the interview round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer is available on the official website. All those candidates qualified successfully for the interview/document verification round for the above posts can download their Admit Card from the official website-ossc.gov.in.

The OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Interview 2023

The interview and document verification for the Welfare Extension Officer-2021 against Advt. No-4289/OSSC will be held from 04 to 06 April 2023. The detailed interview/document verification schedule is available on the official website and candidates will have to appear for the same with their Roll Number/Date to the venue mentioned in the notification.

OSSC Welfare Extension Officer Interview 2023: Admit Card Download

The admit card download link for the interview and document verification for the Welfare Extension Officer post is available on the official website of OSSC. Candidates can download their Admit Card after providing their login credentials to the link on the home page.

You can download the OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.

Process To Download: OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023