OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 To Release On Apr 20 @ossc.gov.in: Download DV Schedule

OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/schedule update for the phase 5 interview/document verification round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021. The Phase-V(final) certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer will be held from April 24, 2023 onwards.
Candidates who have qualified for the final round of the interview/document verification round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer can download the detailed notice from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.
The detailed admit card/schedule for the post of Welfare Extension Officer can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.
Direct Link To Download: OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023
According to the short notice released, the phase-V(final) certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer will be conducted from April 24-April 26, 2023. Candidates qualified for the DV round for the above posts are advised to appear for the certificate verification and interview round with all the essential documents as per the schedule.
Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the admit card for the interview/document verification round on April 20, 2023 on its official website. You can upload the admit card after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application for the above posts.
You can download the OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.
How to Download: OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023
- Visit the official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission. -http://www.ossc.gov.in.
- Click on the What is New Section available on the home page.
- Click on link-notice and schedule regarding phase-V(final) certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer-2021 to be held from 24.04.2023 to 26.04.2023.
- Advt. No-4289/OSSC Dated 23.12.2021 available on the homepage.
- You will get the pdf of Phase-V certificate verification & viva voce test in a new window.
- Download and save it for future reference.