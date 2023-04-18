OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 To Release On Apr 20 @ossc.gov.in: Download DV Schedule

Odisha SSC has released short notice regarding the admit card/schedule update for the post of Welfare Extension Officer on its official website -ossc.gov.in. Download the pdf.

OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 Download: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released short notice regarding the admit card/schedule update for the phase 5 interview/document verification round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer-2021. The Phase-V(final) certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer will be held from April 24, 2023 onwards.

Candidates who have qualified for the final round of the interview/document verification round for the post of Welfare Extension Officer can download the detailed notice from the official website of OSSC-ossc.gov.in.

The detailed admit card/schedule for the post of Welfare Extension Officer can also be downloaded directly through the link given below.

Direct Link To Download: OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023





According to the short notice released, the phase-V(final) certificate verification & viva voce test of Welfare Extension Officer will be conducted from April 24-April 26, 2023. Candidates qualified for the DV round for the above posts are advised to appear for the certificate verification and interview round with all the essential documents as per the schedule.

Candidates should note that the Commission will upload the admit card for the interview/document verification round on April 20, 2023 on its official website. You can upload the admit card after providing your login credentials to the link on the home page. You can get your login credentials from the information provided by you during the submission of application for the above posts.

You can download the OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023 from the official website after following the steps given below.



How to Download: OSSC WEO Interview Admit Card 2023