OSSSC Exam Date 2020 for Village Agriculture Worker and other Released @osssc.gov.in, Check Admit Card Downloading Date

OSSSC Exam Date 2020 for Village Agriculture Worker: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the written exam date for the Posts of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agricultural Worker on its official website. All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the short notification regarding the written test date available on the official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in.

As per the short notification released by the Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC), the written examination for the Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agricultural Worker will be conducted on the 08 November 2020.

The short notification further says,"In pursuance of the Advertisement No. IIE-34/2016-448(C)/OSSSC dt. 16-11-2016, and in supersession of notification No. IIE-34/2016-15 (C)/OSSSC dt. 26.02.2020 and IIE-34/2016 -58(C)/OSSSC dt. 05.05.2020, the written test for the posts of Horticulture Extension Worker and Village Agricultural Worker will be held in the approved examinations centers on 08-11.2020 (Sunday) from 10.30 AM to 1.30 (3 hour duration covering both Paper I and Paper II in one sitting)."

Candidates should note that the Admission letters will be available online from 16 October 2020 onwards from the official website of OSSSC. Candidates can download their admit card after providing their login credentials on the official website.

All such candidates who have applied for these posts can check the short notification on the official website. You can check the same also with the direct link given below.

OSSSC Exam Date 2020 for Village Agriculture Worker and other: Download Process