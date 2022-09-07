OSSSC Group C PET Admit Card 2022 (Released) for 2nd Round at osssc.gov.in, Check List of Qualified Candidates

Odisha SSSC has released the Admit Card for the 2nd Round of the Physical Test for Group-C posts on its official website-osssc.gov.in. Download PDF here.

OSSSC Group C 2ns Round PET Admit Card 2022 Download: Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has released the Admit Card for the 2nd Round of the Physical Test for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard under CRE-2021 for Group-C posts. Commission is set to conduct the 2nd Round for the Physical Test for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard posts from 14 September 2022 onward.

Candidates qualified for the 2nd Round of Physical Test round for the Excise Constable and Forest Guard post can download their Admit Card from the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in.

Alternatively you can download the OSSSC Group C 2nd Round PET Admit Card 2022 directly from the link given below.

The 2nd Round of the Physical Test for the posts of Excise Constable and Forest Guard under CRE-2021 for Group-C posts is scheduled from 14 to 17 September 2022.

As per the short notice released, the list of candidates shortlisted for the 2nd round Physical Test is available on the official website.

Candidates whose Roll Number appeared in the 2nd round of list can download their Admit Card from the official website after following the steps given below.

How to Download: OSSSC Group C PET Admit Card 2022