OSSSC Jr Assistant Skill Test Admit Card 2020 to Release Today @osssc.gov.in, Check Details Here

OSSSC Jr Assistant Skill Test Admit Card 2020: Odisha Subordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) will release the admit card the Practical Skill Test (Essay and Letter Writing) for the post of Junior Assistant on its official website, today i.e. on 01 October 2020. As per the OSSSC Jr Assistant Notice Essay and Letter Writing will be held on 18 October 2020 (Sunday) from 11.30 AM to 12.00 Noon.

All those candidates who are qualified in OSSSC Jr Assistant Exam can download OSSSC Admit Card from official website of OSSSC - osssc.gov.in, once released, using their ID and Password.

The date for Computer Test shall be announced later by the commission.

OSSSC Jr Assistant Practical Skill Test will be of 65 marks. The computer test will be of 50 marks while essy and letter writing in Odia will be of 15 marks. OSSSC Jr Clerk Jr Assistant written exam was held on 22 December. However,the marks secured in Essay and Letter writing shall be added for preparation Of final merit list.

OSSSC Jr Assistant written exam was held on 22 December 2019 and the result was announced on 06 July 2020.

The recruitment is being done to fill 1747 vacancies for Junior Clerk and Junior Assistant Posts on contractual basis under general and special recruitment drive for ST/ SC for Odisha Ministerial Service.

OSSSC Jr Assistant Skill Test Date Notice Download