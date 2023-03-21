OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key 2023 Released @osssc.gov.in: Download PDF, Raise Objection & Other Details Here

OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key 2023: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission has released the answer key for the Nursing Officer Exam conducted on March 19, 2023. Those who took the exam can access the answer keys on the official website at osssc.gov.in.

OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key 2023: The Odisha Sub-Ordinate Staff Selection Commission (OSSSC) has recently made available the model answer keys for the Nursing Officer Exam 2023. Candidates who have registered for the exam will be able to download the answer key from the official website of OSSSC, which is osssc.gov.in, by using their unique User ID and password.

The OSSSC recruitment drive is seeking to fill a total of 7483 Nursing Officer positions across 30 district establishments and 13 Medical colleges and hospitals. The candidates will be shortlisted based on their performance in the written exam. This recruitment drive provides an excellent opportunity for candidates who are looking for a career in the medical field, particularly in nursing.

The written exam for OSSSC Nursing Officer was held on March 19, and now the commission has released the model answer keys to help the candidates evaluate their performance. The answer keys will allow the candidates to check their answers against the correct ones and estimate their scores before the official results are announced.

For those who want to download the OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key 2023, there is a step-by-step process that candidates can follow. The direct link for the same is also provided on the official website.

If you want to download the OSSSC Nursing Officer Answer Key 2023, here are the steps you need to follow:

Firstly, you need to visit the official website of OSSSC, which is osssc.gov.in Next, you should locate the "Login" section and log in using your User ID and password Once you have logged in successfully, you should click on the "Applicant Menu" tab Under the "Applicant Menu" tab, select "Examination answer key" Click on the link to the OSSSC Nursing Officer answer key After clicking the link, the answer key will appear on the screen Finally, you can download the answer key and check your answers to calculate your estimated score.

Candidates can check the direct link to download the answer key of OSSSC Nursing Officer here:

How to raise objections to OSSSC Nursing Officer 2023 answer key ?

If a candidate has any doubts or concerns regarding the answer key of the OSSSC Nursing Officer Exam 2023, they have the option to raise objections. To do so, they need to visit the official website of OSSSC and log in using their User ID and password.

Once they have logged in, they need to click on the "Applicant Menu" tab and select "File objection for the published Answer Key." This option will allow the candidates to submit their challenges to the answer key before the deadline, which is March 28.

By raising objections, candidates can bring any discrepancies in the answer key to the attention of the OSSSC. This can help ensure a fair and transparent evaluation of the exam results. Therefore, it is advisable for candidates to review the answer key thoroughly and raise any objections if necessary, within the stipulated time frame.